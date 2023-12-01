News & Insights

Commodities

Peru mining output grows 3.14% in October, slowest in 8-months

December 01, 2023 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Peru's mining output grew by 3.14% in October on copper, gold and zinc extraction, the government said on Friday, marking the slowest growth in the past eight months.

In Peru, the world's No. 2 copper exporter, production of the metal was up 2.1% from the same month a year ago, while gold and zinc jumped 10.0% and 10.4% respectively, said national statistics institute INEI.

Mining production in Peru has been steadily recovering since road blockades, part of anti-government protests, paralyzed the nation's largest miners at the beginning of the year.

Peru slipped into a recession earlier this year, with Economy Minister Alex Contreras saying earlier this week that it would have been even worse if not for mining output.

Iron production fell 10.9% in October, while molybdenum production slipped 3.8%. The report did not give volumes for any of the metals.

Fishing production, also key to Peru's economy, grew by 51.62% in October, the third-consecutive monthly increase, due to a greater catch of anchovy, which is used in fishmeal and animal feed.

Peru is the world's top producer of fishmeal.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((marco.aquino@thomsonreuters.com; +511 2779553; Reuters Messaging: marco.aquino.reuters.net@thomsonreuters.com/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.