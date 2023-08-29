News & Insights

Peru lowers 2023, 2024 economic growth estimates

August 29, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

LIMA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Peru lowered its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 on Tuesday, as the country has seen production slow due to poor weather conditions and lower private investment following anti-government protests at the beginning of the year.

Peru's economy is expected to grow 1.1% this year, the economy ministry said in the country's official gazette, down from a previous estimate of 2.5% growth.

Next year, the economy is expected to grow 3.0%, the ministry added, revising down a previous estimate of 3.4%.

The ministry also pegged Peru's estimated fiscal deficit for this year at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from the 1.7% of GDP recorded last year.

Peru's estimated current account deficit for the year was lowered to 1.6% of GDP, the ministry added, down from the 2.1% of GDP previously expected.

