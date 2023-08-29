Peru lowers 2023, 2024 economic growth estimates

LIMA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Peru's economy is expected to grow 1.1% this year, the country's economy ministry said on Tuesday, down from a previous estimate foreseeing 2.5% growth.

Next year, the economy is expected to grow 3.0%, the ministry added, revising down a previous estimate of 3.4%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, Editing by Louise Heavens)

