Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte

Adds detail

LIMA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A group of Peruvian lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters, citing "permanent moral incapacity".

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

The motion, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Carolina Pulice; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.