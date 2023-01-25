US Markets

Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte

Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

January 25, 2023 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Peru lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

