Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte

LIMA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Peru lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

