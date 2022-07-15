US Markets

Peru lawmakers open door to restoring bicameral legislature

Marco Aquino Reuters
Peruvian lawmakers on Friday opened the door for the Andean nation to restore its traditional bicameral legislature after three decades operating with a unicameral Congress, although the measure still needs to be approved through a referendum.

Peru has historically had two chambers of Congress. But the two were merged into one in the early 1990s, when then-President Alberto Fujimori used the military to illegally shut down the legislature then in place and reform it.

On Friday, a majority of lawmakers approved the reform but fell short of the super majority needed to avoid a referendum. It is unclear when the referendum would take place.

This is not the first time that restoring a bicameral Congress is put to a popular vote. Peruvians overwhelmingly rejected a bicameral legislature in a 2018 referendum.

As part of that 2018 referendum, Peruvians barred lawmakers from seeking reelection. Some critics see the establishment of a new Senate as a way to give term-limited parliamentarians a way around that reelection restriction by allowing current lawmakers to run for the Senate.

