Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Published
SANTIAGO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Peru´s labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s MCD.NLatin America franchisee Arcos Dorados ARCO.N guilty of six "very serious" violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.

The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.

Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen.

