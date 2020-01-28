US Markets

Peru judge orders Keiko Fujimori to return to jail for 15 months

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUADALUPE PARDO

A Peruvian judge on Tuesday ordered that opposition leader Keiko Fujimori return to jail for 15 months as prosecutors continue a money laundering investigation against her, part of a corruption case surrounding the financing of her presidential campaigns.

