Peru inflation slows from June's 25-year peak

Credit: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Peru's annual inflation rate in July edged lower from a peak in June, which was the highest in a quarter of a century, the Andean nation's government said on Monday.

Consumer prices in July hit 8.74% on a yearly basis, down from June's annualized rate of 8.81%; the country's highest since July 1997.

On a monthly basis, inflation grew 0.94% in July, adding to June's increase of 1.19%, as predicted by Peru's central bank last month .

The country's statistics agency said that food and beverage, which weigh the most on the inflation index, saw a monthly hike of 1.56% in July, while transportation prices increased by 2.49%.

High global fuel prices have triggered unrest in Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, and fertilizer shortages caused by the Ukraine conflict have raised fears about food supplies as the government struggles to secure shipments.

To try to contain consumer prices, Peru's central bank increased interest rates to 6.0% in July .

Inflation in the year through July stands at 5.42%.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Barbara Lewis)

