Peru inflation eases in May, annual rate highest since 1998

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, June 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation rose 0.38% in May, easing from the prior two months amid soaring living costs as soaring food prices started to ease, the government's INEI national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

In May 2021, Peru reported monthly inflation of 0.27%.

Consumer price inflation in the Lima metropolitan region, seen as the national benchmark, rose to 8.09% in the year through May, the highest rate since May 1998 when Peru was affected by the El Nino phenomenon, said INEI.

Fuel and food costs have been rising in Peru for months as global prices surge due to the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The latest figures showed food prices falling 0.7% but they remain the biggest gainer for the first five months of the year, up 5.89%.

Peru's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.0% last month, the tenth consecutive hike, as authorities in the copper-producing Andean nation battle spiraling inflation.

Peru, the world's second largest producer of copper, posted an inflation rate of 6.43% in 2021, the highest level in 13 years.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Plumb)

