Peru has magnitude 5.9 earthquake near central coast - EMSC

Adds revised magnitude from EMSC

Oct 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added.

EMSC initially said the quake had a 5.8 magnitude. It lowered this to 5.3 but then revised it again, this time up to 5.9.

