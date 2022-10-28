US Markets

Peru has magnitude 5.9 earthquake near central coast - EMSC

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published

An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Adds revised magnitude from EMSC

Oct 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake of a revised magnitude 5.9 struck near the coast of central Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC added.

EMSC initially said the quake had a 5.8 magnitude. It lowered this to 5.3 but then revised it again, this time up to 5.9.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in BengaluruDd; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular