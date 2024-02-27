Peru grants embattled state-run Petroperu $800 mln loan guarantee

Adds detail from decree

LIMA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Peru's government granted state-run oil producer Petroperu an $800 million loan guarantee to keep its operations afloat, according to a decree published on Tuesday in the country's official gazette.

The decree comes a day after government reshuffled the board at the embattled firm, which has said it has spending needs of more than $2.5 billion. The government said the new financing aims to enable the firm to make payments to its suppliers.

The government said it would also expand a short-term debt operation for the company for up to $500 million.

According to the decree, the state oil firm must now carry out a reorganization in less than 15 working days. Once the new board is in place, it has 20 days to approve its 2024 restructuring plan.

Petroperu must now also implement a voluntary retirement program within 60 days.

Peru's economy minister had warned earlier this week that the company had a "huge liquidity problem," and that through financial backing and austerity measures, the government hoped to make the firm solvent again.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.