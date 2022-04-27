US Markets

Peru govt declares state of emergency near MMG’s Las Bambas mine as stand-off continues

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

LIMA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government on Wednesday declared a state of emergency near MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine, where production has been halted for a week due to indigenous communities camped inside.

A state of emergency suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. Reuters reported on Tuesday that Las Bambas was weighing attempting to evict protesters on Wednesday.

