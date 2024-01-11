Peru government eyes more financing for battered state-owned Petroperu

LIMA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peru's government said Thursday it is considering new financial support for state-owned Petroperu, as the firm's liquidity problems prompted a loss of its investment grade rating in 2022 and have led to constant changes on its board of directors.

The financial aid "is a decision that has to be made by the Committee of Ministers, and we will evaluate all possible scenarios," economy minister and Petroperu board member Alex Contreras told journalists. "The decision and details will be announced next week," he added.

Contreras said Peru's fiscal stability would be top of mind in making the financing decision.

Petroperu's chairman told Reuters last year that the firm was evaluating a $1.2 billion financing plan, that included the possibility of bonds and credit lines, if the company faced cash flow problems.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alistair Bell)

