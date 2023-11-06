Peru foreign minister resigns amid criticism of president's U.S. trip- source

Adds details of Gervasi's time in office

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Peru's foreign minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, resigned from office on Mondayafter less than a year, amid criticism of President Dina Boluarte's trip last week to the United States, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In her resignation letter, seen by Reuters, Gervasi said that she had completed the mandate assigned to her in December 2022 following the arrest of former President Pedro Castillo after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Gervasi did not make reference to Boluarte's trip to the U.S. However, local media reported that she was facing pressure because of a failed attempt to arrange a formal meeting between Boluarte and President Joe Biden.

Boluarte has overseen a tumultuous 11 months in office, including social protests and a declining economy.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Christian Plumb and Brendan O'Boyle)

