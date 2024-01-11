News & Insights

Peru eyes more help for battered state oil company Petroperu

January 11, 2024 — 09:01 pm EST

LIMA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peru's government is considering new financial support for state oil company Petroperu, a senior official said on Thursday, with looming spending needs for refining and following a cash crunch that prompted a loss of its investment grade rating in 2022.

The potential for financial aid from the government "is a decision that has to be made by the Committee of Ministers, and we will evaluate all possible scenarios," said Economy Minister Alex Contreras.

Contreras, also a Petroperu board member, said details will be announced next week.

According to a company report seen by Reuters and recently presented to ministers, the national oil and gas producer needs $1.576 billion to pay for crude oil imports for its upgraded Talara refinery.

The imports were needed to ensure sufficient national supply as well as for the start-up of the expanded refinery, located on the country's northern Pacific coast, and should cover supply through next February, the report added.

The refinery's modernization ultimately required spending of some $6.53 billion including interest payments, more than the $5 billion earlier forecast.

Following the upgrade to the facility completed late last year, the refinery now features a crude processing capacity of 95,000 barrels, or up by about 30%.

It was not clear what caused the upwardly revised Talara spending figure.

The company report specified that the refinery investment was paid for by a $2 billion bond issuance, another $1.156 billion in debt, $1.3 billion in loans, and the remainder coming from the company's own resources.

Last year, Petroperu's chairman told Reuters that the firm was evaluating a $1.2 billion financing plan, that included the possibility of bonds and credit lines, if the company faced cash flow problems.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alistair Bell and Michael Perry)

