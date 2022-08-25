Peru expects copper prices to fall in 2023 -economy ministry

LIMA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, expects the price of the metal to fall to $3.40 per ounce in 2023 from an average of $3.90 this year, according to forecasts from the economy ministry released on Thursday.

Mining is a key source of tax revenue for Peru, with the lion's share coming from the extraction of copper.

Peruvian finance minister, Kurt Burneo, told reporters that the pessimistic price outlook would be offset by fewer disruptions and higher production as Anglo American's AAL.L Quellaveco mine is expected to start operating by the end of the year.

Peruvian mining output has fallen 10% so far this year, according to official statistics.

Neighbor Chile, the world's top copper producer, does not have such a pessimistic outlook, forecasting in late July that prices would hit $3.93 an ounce in 2023.

Copper prices have fallen nearly 30% from a March peak but remain relatively high.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

