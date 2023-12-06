Peru ex-President Fujimori released from prison

LIMA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, was released on Wednesday evening after a court restored a contentious 2017 pardon.

He was filmed leaving the prison and getting into a car on a live local TV feed.

