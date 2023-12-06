News & Insights

US Markets

Peru ex-President Fujimori released from prison

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

December 06, 2023 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses during his decade-long rule in the 1990s, was released on Wednesday evening after a court restored a contentious 2017 pardon.

He was filmed leaving the prison and getting into a car on a live local TV feed.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.