Peru economy to contract 12% in 2020 due to pandemic impact, ministry says

Marco Aquino Reuters
Peru's mining-driven economy, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to contract 12% this year, the Andean country's economy ministry said on Thursday. Growth is expected to rebound 10% in 2021.

The world's second largest copper producer, which has recorded over 600,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, saw its economy tumble over 30% in the second quarter of the year, one the deepest falls in the world.

