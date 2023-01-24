US Markets

Peru economy stable despite recent social unrest, minister says

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

January 24, 2023 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Peru has maintained its economic strength despite recent social unrest, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said Tuesday.

Weeks of protests, which have left dozens dead following the ouster and detention of former President Pedro Castillo have shaken the Andean nation.

While the protests have impacted some sectors, particularly tourism, Contreras said, the economy could grow 3% in the first quarter of this year and the Peruvian sol remains the most stable currency in the region.

In late December, Contreras announced a $1.55 billion plan to reactivate the economy, targeting the regions most impacted by the protests.

