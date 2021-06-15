Peru economy soars in April as output recovers lost ground - govt

Adds quote from INEI statement, further details on growth, context

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru´s economy jumped 58.49% in April, the government said on Tuesday, bolstered by soaring growth in the key mining and fishing sectors and aided by a low basis for comparison the same month in the previous year.

Government statistics agency INEI highlighted sharp expansions in the manufacturing, fishing and mining sectors as key factors contributing to the country's fledgling recovery. Agricultural production fell off slightly, hampered by drought and a reduced planting area.

But the agency also noted that the spike in growth could be in part attributed to a low basis for comparison. Peru's economy in April 2020 contracted by 39.09%, ravaged by quarantines imposed to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The economy has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, the agency noted.

"The production results for April 2021 still have not exceeded the output levels registered in April 2019 (pre-pandemic year), showing a decrease of -3.46%, with respect to production that month," the agency said in a statement.

Peru has been hit by the world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak per capita and last year posted its worst economic contraction in three decades.

