Peru economy soars in April as output recovers lost ground - govt

Marco Aquino Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru´s economy grew 58.49% in April, the government said on Tuesday, bolstered by soaring growth in the key mining and fishing sectors and aided by a low basis for comparison the same month the previous year.

