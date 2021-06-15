Peru economy soars in April as output recovers lost ground - govt

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru´s economy grew 58.49% in April, the government said on Tuesday, bolstered by soaring growth in the key mining and fishing sectors and aided by a low basis for comparison the same month the previous year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.