Peru economy soars in April as output recovers lost ground - govt
Peru´s economy grew 58.49% in April, the government said on Tuesday, bolstered by soaring growth in the key mining and fishing sectors and aided by a low basis for comparison the same month the previous year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nS0N2NU001
LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru´s economy grew 58.49% in April, the government said on Tuesday, bolstered by soaring growth in the key mining and fishing sectors and aided by a low basis for comparison the same month the previous year.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((dave.sherwood@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9138 1047, +56 2 2370 4224; Reuters Messaging: dave.sherwood.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.