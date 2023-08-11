News & Insights

US Markets

Peru economy shrinks for second quarter, fanning recession fears

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

August 11, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Marion Giraldo and Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

Adds GDP details in paragraphs 2-3, economist comment in paragraphs 4-5

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely shrunk by about 0.5% in the second quarter, the central bank's top economist said on Friday, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction and the latest warning sign suggesting a technical recession.

The Andean nation's economy, which has been battered this year by social conflicts and adverse weather caused by El Nino, shrunk 0.43% in the first quarter, according to official data.

In April, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the mining-dependent economy expanded by 0.31%, but then shrank 1.43% in May, before likely contracting by about 0.6% in June, said Adrian Armas, the head of the central bank's economic studies department.

"There will be a year-on-year contraction in the first and second quarters. Unfortunately we are in a situation of GDP growth lower than our potential," said Armas.

He acknowledged that economists in multiple countries define a recession as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, though some criticize the definition as too narrow.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Alex Contreras told reporters he expects economic growth to return in July and denied that Peru had tipped into a recession.

Peru's national statistics agency is expected to release official GDP data for June later this month.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland and David Alire Garcia)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.