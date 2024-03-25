Peru economy likely grew 2% to 3% in February, minister says

Updates with additional detail, background

LIMA, March 25 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew between 2% and 3% in February compared to the same month last year, Economy Minister Jose Arista said on Monday, a positive sign as the Andean nation looks to climb out of a recession.

"February looks good, we're thinking of growth between 2% and 3% according to some indicators," Arista told journalists following a cabinet meeting.

In January, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.37% year-on-year, boosted by manufacturing, mining and construction but nevertheless coming in under expectations.

Peru, a top copper miner, slid into a recession last year on social conflicts and the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Arista said data for March also looks encouraging, with private investment expected to grow 2% and public investment up 8%.

Earlier this month, Peru's central bank forecast economic growth for this year at 3.0%.

