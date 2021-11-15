Peru economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September

LIMA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Peruvian economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government reported on Monday.

Three days earlier, the central bank estimated that the economy had grown between 8.5% and 9.5% in September. In September last year, the economy of the world's second-largest copper producer fell 6.10% year-on-year, when Peru closed large swathes of its economy due to the pandemic.

The National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI) said in a statement that the economy grew 17.49% in the first nine months of the year, while in the 12 months through September it expanded 11.95%.

The mining and hydrocarbons sector, the engine that drives 60% of Peru's exports, grew 11.07% in September, its highest increase in four months, a statement from the INEI said.

The economy sank 11.1% in 2020, one of the worst contractions in Latin America, due to strict lockdown measures and other restrictions.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Nick Macfie)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.