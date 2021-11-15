US Markets

Peru economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

The Peruvian economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government reported on Monday.

LIMA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Peruvian economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government reported on Monday.

Three days earlier, the central bank estimated that the economy had grown between 8.5% and 9.5% in September. In September last year, the economy of the world's second-largest copper producer fell 6.10% year-on-year, when Peru closed large swathes of its economy due to the pandemic.

The National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI) said in a statement that the economy grew 17.49% in the first nine months of the year, while in the 12 months through September it expanded 11.95%.

The mining and hydrocarbons sector, the engine that drives 60% of Peru's exports, grew 11.07% in September, its highest increase in four months, a statement from the INEI said.

The economy sank 11.1% in 2020, one of the worst contractions in Latin America, due to strict lockdown measures and other restrictions.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Nick Macfie)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular