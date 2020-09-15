Peru economy contracts 11.71% in July vs year ago period - govt

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy shrank 11.71% in July versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's government said on Tuesday, the fifth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.