Peru economic growth picks up somewhat in August from July

New throughout, adds details and background

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy expanded by 1.68% in August compared to the same month a year earlier, marking a slight acceleration in activity from July, figures from the national statistics institute (INEI) showed on Saturday.

INEI said growth in the world's No. 2 copper producer was driven by most sectors of the economy in August, pointing to gains in construction, transportation, hotels and restaurants, commerce, agriculture, power utilities and other services.

By contrast, mining, finance and insurance, telecommunications, manufacturing and fishing were among the sectors where activity slipped, it said.

In July, the economy grew by 1.41%, INEI said. The latest figures meant that during the first eight months of this year, the Peruvian economy expanded by 3.02%, the institute said.

Peru has been racked by political turmoil under President Pedro Castillo, who took power in July 2021 on a hard left economic platform that spooked investors before he began moderating his policies once in office.

Mining, which makes up the bulk of Peru's exports, has been hit by protests from indigenous communities.

(Writing by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.