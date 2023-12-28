Peru econ minster expects economy to shrink in 2023, grow in 2024

Updates with additional detail

LIMA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Peru Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Thursday that he agreed with the central bank's estimates that the Andean nation's economy would shrink 0.5% this year, with 3.0% growth to follow in 2024.

Contreras attributed this year's economic drop to the hit to agro-exports and the fishing industry due to the climate phenomenon known as El Nino and to protests at the beginning of the year.

"The consensus is an expectation of a 0.5% economic contraction," Contreras said in an interview with local radio station RPP. "I would say it's one of the worst years, due to the different factors affecting (the economy)."

Peru is on track for its worst economic performance since 1998, excluding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to central bank projections published last week.

Next year, however, the economy is expected to be propelled by a recovery in private investment backed by infrastructure contracts and the development of mining projects, Contreras said.

The Peruvian government awarded 20 times more projects this year compared to 2022, Contreras said, and added "the goal for the first quarter is to award at least $4 billion worth of projects."

The official said in a separate interview on Thursday that the economy ministry expects Peru's economy to grow 3% next year, in line with the central bank's estimate.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Brendan O'Boyle)

