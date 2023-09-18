News & Insights

Peru econ minister sees inflation easing to 5.2% in September

September 18, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

LIMA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Peru's annual inflation could ease to 5.2% in September, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said in a press conference on Monday.

Data from national statistics agency INEI showed that 12-month inflation in the Andean country stood at 5.58% in August, the lowest since September 2021.

Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, has been grappling with poor weather, lower private investment in mining and anti-government protests.

Adverse weather events prompted last week the country's central bank chief to raise the inflation forecast for the year to 3.8% from 3.3%.

