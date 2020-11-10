Peru dollar bonds tumble after Congress ousts president

Adds details, comment, background

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Peru's dollar-denominated government bonds tumbled on Tuesday after the country's Congress ousted President Martín Vizcarra in an impeachment vote over corruption allegations, prompting immediate tensions in the Andean nation.

The sovereign 2050 bond PERGLB50=RR, 715638BM3= suffered the worst decline, dropping 3.4 cents to trade at 157.87 cents on the dollar, Refinitiv data showed.

Vizcarra's removal from office plunges the country into political turmoil as it looks to recover from a recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's currency, the sol PEN=, has weakened more than 7% since the start of the year. The International Monetary Fund predicts that Peru's economy will contract 13.9% in 2020, then expand by 7.3% next year.

For Vizcarra, who does not have his own party representation in the legislature and whose term ends in July, this was the second impeachment trial after he survived an ouster attempt on Sept. 18.

"Paralysis in politics is a major hindrance, but it is not a new theme," said Hasnain Malik at Tellimer.

"The investment case should be driven as much by copper prices, copper output and the U.S. dollar," he noted, adding that Peru's monthly copper output had risen 60% in August from the April trough.

Copper prices CMCU3 have risen around 11% since the start of the year and gained 60% from their March trough, when the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets around the globe.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

