Peru does not deserve a credit rating downgrade, says central bank president

Peruvian central bank president Julio Velarde said on Friday that he sees no reason why the Andean nation's credit rating should be downgraded, a day after Fitch Ratings revised the country's outlook to negative.

"Downgrading the rating when there is capacity to pay (debt) seems unfair," Velarde told reporters. Peru maintains an investment-grade rating of "BBB" with Fitch.

