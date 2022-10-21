Peru does not deserve a credit rating downgrade, says central bank president

LIMA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Peruvian central bank president Julio Velarde said on Friday that he sees no reason why the Andean nation's credit rating should be downgraded, a day after Fitch Ratings revised the country's outlook to negative.

"Downgrading the rating when there is capacity to pay (debt) seems unfair," Velarde told reporters. Peru maintains an investment-grade rating of "BBB" with Fitch.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.