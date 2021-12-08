US Markets

Peru developing plan for renewable energy auction in 2022

Marianna Parraga Reuters
Peru will develop its ability to achieve energy self-sufficiency, the South American country's energy minister said on Wednesday, calling it important to reduce fuel import costs.

Peru is working on terms for a renewable energy projects auction next year, said Minister of Energy and Mines Eduardo Gonzalez Toro at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. The country also aims to introduce a dynamic royalty model for oil and gas industries and new terms for exploration and production activities, he said.

