Peru declares state of emergency following week of protests

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

December 14, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru's government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 days as angry protests have rocked different parts of the country after leftist former President Pedro Castillo was removed by the conservative-dominated Congress last week.

The emergency declaration, announced by the defense minister, will allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public security.

