Peru declares state of emergency following week of protests

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru's government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 days as angry protests have rocked different parts of the country after leftist former President Pedro Castillo was removed by the conservative-dominated Congress last week.

The emergency declaration, announced by the defense minister, will allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public security.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

