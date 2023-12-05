News & Insights

Peru court orders ex-President Fujimori's release

December 05, 2023 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Peru's constitutional court ordered the release of former President Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for human right abuses and corruption, according to a court document published on Tuesday.

The former president, who was in power through the 1990s, received a presidential pardon in 2017, but pressure from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) repeatedly snarled his attempts to regain freedom.

The court ruled Fujimori's immediate release from the detention center where he is being held.

Fujimori was convicted of ordering the massacre of 25 people in 1991 and 1992 while his government was fighting against the Shining Path guerrillas.

