Peru copper production up 35% in May

Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

July 10, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, July 10 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru rose nearly 35% in May compared to the same month last year, the country's ministry of energy and mines said on Monday, as Peru fights to hold onto its title as the world's No. 2 copper producer.

Production hit 234,781 metric tons in the month, the ministry said in a statement, as miners Cerro Verde, Antamina and Southern Copper pumped out more of the red metal.

The jump was "significant because it helps Peru maintain its status as one of the top producers worldwide," the ministry added.

Peru has doubled down on efforts to amp up production following a May report that the Democratic Republic of Congo could nab the No. 2 spot and come close to top copper producer Chile in the next few years.

