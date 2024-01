LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru rose 10.9% in November from the year-ago month, the Andean nation's mining ministry said on Friday.

Production in the month totaled 253,582 metric tons, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

