Peru copper production rises 8.6% in June with Las Bambas resuming ops

LIMA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Copper output in Peru, the world's second-largest producer of the red metal, rose 8.6% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as operations at the giant Las Bambas mine resumed after a truce granted by indigenous communities protesting at the site.

Copper production in June totaled 198,467 tonnes. The total in the first six months of the year reached 1.09 million tonnes, up 1.2% from the same period of 2021, the Energy and Mines Ministry said in a report.

Las Bambas, owned by Chinese conglomerate MMG Ltd 1208.HK, resumed production in early June after a shutdown dating from the second half of April.

The truce granted by six communities that have been protesting against MMG's copper mine, however, came to an end in late July as no agreement to overcome the conflict was reached after a full month of talks.

The mining industry is essential for the Andean country, with its exports representing 60% of Peru's total shipments.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)

