Peru copper production in November up 10.9% from year ago

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

January 12, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru rose 10.9% in November from the year-ago month to253,582 metric tons, the Andean nation's mining ministry said on Friday.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper, behind neighbor Chile.

Peru's production boost in the month largely came from strong performance at Anglo American's AAL.L Quellaveco mine, as well as Glencore's GLEN.L Antapaccay and the jointly controlled Antamina mine.

Copper production through the first 11 months of the year was up 14% from the same period in 2022 to around 2,499,635 tons, the ministry added.

Peru's output of the red metal was affected in the first months of 2023 as nationwide social protests caused some operations to halt production.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Isabel Woodford and David Gregorio)

