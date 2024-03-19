News & Insights

US Markets
FCX

Peru copper production dips 1.2% in January

March 19, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail on year-over-year drop, monthly comparison and background

LIMA, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru, the world's No. 2 producer of the red metal, slipped 1.2% in January from the same month the year earlier to some 205,375 metric tons, the Andean nation's mines and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The new figures come after a 17% drop in output from MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine and a 13.4% fall from Freeport-McMoRan's FCX.N Cerro Verde mine.

That was below December's output of around 255,000 tons, according to ministry data.

Peru's copper production should reach 3 million tons this year after hitting 2.76 million tons in 2023, Mining Minister Romulo Mucho said earlier this month.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernández and Anthony Esposito)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
SCCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.