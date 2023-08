Aug 8 (Reuters) - Copper production in Peru rose 21.8% in June compared to the same month last year to hit 241,801 metric tons, the country's ministry of energy and mines said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Mark Porter)

