Peru consumer prices rise 0.38% in August, above forecasts

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.38% in August, the government said on Friday, slowing down slightly from the 0.39% rise seen in the previous month but above the median forecast of 0.28% in a Reuters poll of economists.

So far this year, according to data published in Peru's official gazette, consumer prices based on the metropolitan region of Lima have increased by a total 3.3%, regaining steam in the last couple months after a monthly deflation in June.

Peru's government is expected to publish inflation data for the 12 months through August later in the day.

In July, annual inflation had slowed sharply to 5.88% from 6.46% in June despite the monthly rate rise, although remaining above the central bank's official target of 2%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The monetary authority kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged in August at 7.75% for the seventh consecutive month after an aggressive series of hikes started in August 2021, as it attempts to bring inflation closer to its target.

The world's second-largest copper producer has been grappling with poor weather, lower private investment in mining and anti-government protests staged earlier this year, which has led the government to slash its forecasts for economic growth.

Economy Minister Alex Contreras earlier this week said that the government was working "intensely" to reverse the trend, and that inflation was slowing with the annual rate set to dip to 4% by year's end.

