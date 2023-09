Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru's consumer prices rose 0.38% in August, the government said on Friday, slowing down slightly from the 0.39% rise seen in the previous month but above the median forecast of 0.28% in a Reuters poll of economists.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

