Peru constitutional court restores pardon of ex-President Fujimori

Updates with additional detail

LIMA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Peru's constitutional court has restored the pardon of ex-President Alberto Fujimori, the court's top judge, Francisco Morales, said on Wednesday.

"Alberto Fujimori must be released in accordance with the decision of the constitutional court," Morales said in an interview with local radio station RPP.

Fujimori, who wasconvicted of human rights abuses and corruption, had been pardoned for the crimes, though the pardon was annulled last year.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

