Peru Congress votes in favor of ouster of President Vizcarra in impeachment trial

Marco Aquino Reuters
Peru's Congress voted to oust President Martin Vizcarra on Monday in an impeachment trial over corruption allegations, the second such effort to remove him in a matter of months.

The opposition-dominated Congress achieved the 87-vote threshold out of 130 needed to oust the centrist leader over accusations that he accepted bribes as a governor from companies that won public works contracts.

