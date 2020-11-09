Peru Congress votes in favor of ouster of President Vizcarra in impeachment trial

LIMA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress voted to oust President Martin Vizcarra on Monday in an impeachment trial over corruption allegations, the second such effort to remove him in a matter of months.

The opposition-dominated Congress achieved the 87-vote threshold out of 130 needed to oust the centrist leader over accusations that he accepted bribes as a governor from companies that won public works contracts.

