Peru Congress rejects proposal for 2023 elections, debate continues

February 01, 2023 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Alexander Villegas for Reuters ->

LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress on Wednesday rejected a proposal to move elections forward to December 2023, despite nearly two months of protests that have left dozens dead following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

Lawmakers will continue debating holding early elections, a key demand of the protesters.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

