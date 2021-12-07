Peru Congress rejects motion to impeach President Castillo

LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress voted against a motion to start an impeachment process against President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday, giving the under fire leftist leader some breathing room.

The unicameral legislature vote saw 46 lawmakers in favor and 76 against the motion, with four abstentions. It had needed 52 votes to pass, which would have forced an impeachment trial with a higher threshold to remove Castillo from office.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

