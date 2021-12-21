US Markets

Peru community will not lift road blockade against Las Bambas mine until discussing further

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The leader of a Peruvian community blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine for a month said on Tuesday in a meeting with top government officials it will not lift the blockade until discussing with residents.

Officials requested at the meeting the blockade be lifted in order to allow for a visit from Peru's prime minister to the area. But Wilber Fuentes, the head of the Chumbivilcas Defense Front organizing the protest, said he would need to further discuss the request.

