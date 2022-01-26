US Markets

Peru community says will block transport road used by MMG's Las Bambas mine

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angela Ponce

The leader of an Andean community said on Wednesday that residents will block a controversial road used by MMG's Las Bambas mine to transport its metal starting on Thursday, a route that is a flashpoint of local protests.

LIMA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The leader of an Andean community said on Wednesday that residents will block a controversial road used by MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine to transport its metal starting on Thursday, a route that is a flashpoint of local protests.

Luis Huamani of the district of Ccapacmarca told Reuters they will block the road to pressure Peru's judiciary to expedite the resolution of a lawsuit they filed challenging the national highway status granted to the roadway used by the mine.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular