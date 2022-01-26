Peru community says will block transport road used by MMG's Las Bambas mine

LIMA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The leader of an Andean community said on Wednesday that residents will block a controversial road used by MMG's 1208.HK Las Bambas mine to transport its metal starting on Thursday, a route that is a flashpoint of local protests.

Luis Huamani of the district of Ccapacmarca told Reuters they will block the road to pressure Peru's judiciary to expedite the resolution of a lawsuit they filed challenging the national highway status granted to the roadway used by the mine.

