Peru community blocks key mining highway amid protests - source

LIMA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Peruvian community members blocked a key mining corridor highway near the city of Cusco amid protests against the country's new president, who took office just last week, a source close to the Las Bambas mine said on Monday.

The impact of the protest on production at the mine was not immediately known, but previous blockades this year at Las Bambas, one of the world's largest copper mines and owned by China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK, severely disrupted operations.

Protests around the country have been ongoing since President Dina Boluarte took office last week, with some pockets of protesters demanding the closure of Congress and early elections after former President Pedro Castillo was abruptly removed from office after he sought to dissolve the legislature.

An internal memo reviewed by Reuters showed that as well as the blockade outside Cusco, other roads were blocked by protesters in the Canchis province, including around the city of Sicuani.

