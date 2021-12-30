US Markets

Peru community agrees to lift blockade that disrupted Las Bambas mining -RPP Radio

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANGELA PONCE

A Peruvian community on Thursday agreed to indefinitely unblock a key copper transport road used by MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas mine, after a month-long blockade, RPP radio reported.

The decision followed a meeting with top government officials in the province of Chumbivilcas, where residents had taken the road, forcing Las Bambas to suspend operations.

