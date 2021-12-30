Peru community agrees to lift blockade that disrupted Las Bambas mining -RPP Radio

LIMA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community on Thursday agreed to indefinitely unblock a key copper transport road used by MMG Ltd’s 1208.HK Las Bambas mine, after a month-long blockade, RPP radio reported.

The decision followed a meeting with top government officials in the province of Chumbivilcas, where residents had taken the road, forcing Las Bambas to suspend operations.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.